Sphinx Trading LP Invests $151,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $187.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.45. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

