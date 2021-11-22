Sphinx Trading LP Buys New Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $85.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,367. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

