Sphinx Trading LP Acquires New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

