SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,396. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

