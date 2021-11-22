SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,394,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,911 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50,927.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,009,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

