SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SBRKF remained flat at $$15.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

