Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

SOHO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

