Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.93

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.93 and last traded at $125.69, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

