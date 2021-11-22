Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 113.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soliton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 143,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.17. Soliton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

