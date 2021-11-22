SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $388.45

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $388.45 and last traded at $385.30, with a volume of 7108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.13.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
