SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $388.45

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $388.45 and last traded at $385.30, with a volume of 7108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

