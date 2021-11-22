Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.86.
SQM stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.