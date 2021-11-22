Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.86.

SQM stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

