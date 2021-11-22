Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 417,653 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $8,009,219. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.