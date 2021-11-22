Sixt (SIX2) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2021 – Sixt was given a new €195.00 ($221.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($193.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €162.00 ($184.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/8/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/7/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/7/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ETR SIX2 opened at €155.20 ($176.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €126.03. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €90.95 ($103.35) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

