Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 752.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

