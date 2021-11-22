Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems’ (NASDAQ:OMIC) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Singular Genomics Systems had issued 10,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $224,400,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

OMIC opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

