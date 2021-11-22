Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth about $609,000.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.