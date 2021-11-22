Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

SXYAY opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Sika has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

