Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.