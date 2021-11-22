Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.