Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3,390.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $77.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30.

