Short Interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Declines By 18.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $8.57 on Monday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

