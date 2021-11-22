Short Interest in WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Drops By 17.2%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 2,251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.7 days.

Shares of WLYYF opened at $4.96 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLYYF. CIBC raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.