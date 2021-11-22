Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Drops By 24.3%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 494,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

