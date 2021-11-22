Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Rises By 29.1%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.82 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 636,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,250,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

