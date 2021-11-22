Short Interest in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Decreases By 16.8%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UFAB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 16,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,203. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

