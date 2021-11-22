Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Rises By 22.1%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:TANH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. 14,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tantech by 915.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

