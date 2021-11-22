Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 14.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPOT stock opened at $259.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

