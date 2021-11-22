Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 14.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SPOT stock opened at $259.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
