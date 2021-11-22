Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops By 17.8%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 488,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,260. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.