Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops By 17.8%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 488,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,260. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
