Short Interest in Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Expands By 19.5%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 608.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SISXF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $15.70 on Monday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

