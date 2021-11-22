Short Interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Increases By 15.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 444,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $691.99 million, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at $710,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.