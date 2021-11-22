Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Grows By 26.9%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 14th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Radian Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Radian Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

