Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rises By 19.8%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 513,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,009. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.57. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

