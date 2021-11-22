Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Drops By 25.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Monday. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,110. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.54.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

