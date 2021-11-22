Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Decreases By 15.6%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,439,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 on Monday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Minor International Public
