Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Decreases By 15.6%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,439,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 on Monday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

