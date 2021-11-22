Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Increases By 22.1%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,432. Mason Industrial Technology has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter worth about $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

