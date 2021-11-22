Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Declines By 31.0%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,045,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 388,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $875.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
