Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Declines By 31.0%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,045,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 388,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $875.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.