Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Decreases By 17.9%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 879,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 4,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. On average, analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LHDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

