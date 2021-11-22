Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Expands By 25.6%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$18.42 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

