Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Drops By 20.4%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $148.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

