Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Declines By 16.3%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 20,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,094. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 394,598 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $294,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

