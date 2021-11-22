Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Grows By 24.9%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 14th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

INTU traded down $29.54 on Monday, hitting $662.80. 106,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.52 and a 200-day moving average of $526.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

