Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Drops By 15.3%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.