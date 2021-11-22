Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Declines By 19.0%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.99. 10,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,779. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 14.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

