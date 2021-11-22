Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rises By 20.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$43.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

