Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Declines By 19.9%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 286.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.