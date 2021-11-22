Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Decreases By 15.8%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQD remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,075. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

