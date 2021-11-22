Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Drops By 19.5%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EQC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,695. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.84 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

