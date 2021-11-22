Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Declines By 23.1%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EMMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 31,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

