Short Interest in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Expands By 17.4%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 402,687 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

