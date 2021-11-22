Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Increases By 15.8%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $9.60 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.